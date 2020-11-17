EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 12-year-old Las Cruces entrepreneur and creative is touching hearts with her new book “Cooper’s Tale: A COVID-19 Story from a Dog.”

Seventh grader Anelise Elmquist sought inspiration from her poodle-mix, Cooper, a senior rescue who was timid when the family first brought him home.

The story is about a dog’s understanding of how the world changed during the pandemic. Cooper, who is around 12 or 13 years old, was very nervous before the pandemic and would stay in his crate where he felt safe. But soon enough, the family noticed the dog started coming out more and more with a willingness be part of the family.

“That’s how Anelise’s got the idea for her book — if Cooper could find a silver lining in this crisis, we all can, and we can get through this together,” said Laura Elmquist, Anelise’s mom.

After deciding to write a children’s story for a Language Arts assignment at Sierra Middle School in Las Cruces, Anelise ended up launching herself into the world of publishing.

“She wrote the story back in March when school first switched to online learning,” Laura said. “When I read it, I told her, ‘This is so cute! We should publish it!”

With Laura’s help, Anelise was able to acquire a copyright and soon after sold more than 100 copies on Amazon. Anelise even opted to hand draw all the illustrations.

Does Anelise plan to be a prolific author? You bet. Laura said her daughter has another five books in various stages of progress, and people are already asking for a sequel to Cooper’s first book.

