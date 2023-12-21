EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pair of Las Cruces men are facing nearly three dozen charges associated with a series of home invasion-style robberies from November 2022 through March 2023.

Gregory Gensemer, 39, and Guillermo Flores, 39, are facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment, impersonating a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit 2nd-degree felony, and larceny of a firearm, among other charges. In each of the robberies, the men are accused of impersonating police to gain access to the victim’s homes.

According to court records, the first robbery happened Nov. 25, 2022, in the 4600 block of Chamizal Road, where two men arrived at the victim’s home and kicked in the door where they held the victim at gunpoint while saying they were with police.

The two suspects forced the victim to open a gun safe in their home and threatened to shoot them if they did not follow orders. When the victim asked for a search warrant, one of the suspects allegedly fired one shot from his handgun inside the home.

The suspects fled the home with nine handguns, an AR-style rifle, three silencers, and $10,000 in silver bars, along with the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim seldom had people in their home and had installed a robust security system and gun safe in 2019.

The second robbery happened on March 3, 2023, in the 600 block of Loomis Road. In the second case, the suspects also made their way into the home in the same manner as the first home invasion by announcing themselves as police.

The suspects also held the victim at gunpoint and demanded they open their gun safe. In the second robbery, the suspects took two handguns, an iPhone, iPad, a wallet, and cash from the victim.

The third robbery happened on March 3, 2023, in the 4200 block of Skyline. The suspect in the third case also announced themself as police and attempted to gain entry to the home by kicking in a back door. In the third robbery, the victim fired a shot from his gun, ultimately scaring off the suspect.

Gensemer was later apprehended for the third robbery and authorities were able to link him to the prior two robberies. Gensemer was also allegedly captured on surveillance camera at a local Walmart using the victim’s credit card from the second robbery.

Investigators learned that in each of the cases, the victims had work completed inside their homes by a company owned by Gensemer.

The FBI was able to analyze cell phone data, where they allegedly linked Flores to the series of crimes. He was arrested and identified as the second suspect in each robbery.

Gensemer and Flores are being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.