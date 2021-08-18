Las Cruces medical student stops to help man pacing around I-25 overpass

Shaha Aziz, 24, a first-year student at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine at New Mexico State University, is credited with helping de-escalate a critical incident that possibly saved a man’s life. Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A medical student at New Mexico State University’s Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine pulled over to help a man who was experiencing emotional distress and was pacing near an Interstate 25 overpass on Aug. 11.

The student, 24-year-old Shaha Aziz, saw the man and stopped to speak with him. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, the man ran away from Aziz but she searched for him and was able to find him.

She spoke with him and found out that he was contemplating killing himself and, according to LCPD, when the man made a call, Aziz was able to speak to the man’s family member. She then called 911 and an officer with the Crisis Intervention Team came to help.

The man was taken to Memorial Medical Center following the incident. LCPD said Aziz’s actions were selfless and helped to save the man.

“Ms. Aziz’s actions were not only phenomenally heroic, but she exemplified the attitude of what it means to be a true citizen of Las Cruces,” said officer Joshua Milks, the Las Cruces Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Coordinator. “She put her own safety on the line and took the time to prioritize someone else’s problems to ensure their livelihood.”

Aziz is a graduate of the University of Houston from Beaumont. She is in her first year at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.