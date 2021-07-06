Las Cruces man suspected of sexually assaulting two minors arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A registered sex offender who is suspected of sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls has been arrested by the Las Cruces Police Department.



Las Cruces police said Joshua Ruben Chavez, 43, is charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Investigators learned that Chavez is a registered sex offender and over the years, developed a friendship with the mother of both girls. LCPD authorities said Chavez used a cellphone to take sexually explicit photos or videos of both girls and is also accused of sexually assaulting one of the girls on at least five occasions.

According to investigators, the incidents allegedly began three years ago when the two girls were 9- and 10 years old. The girl’s mother reportedly told police she learned of the allegations this past Mother’s Day.



Both girls underwent safehouse interviews at La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services, police said.

Investigators arrested Chavez on Thursday. He was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who believes they, or a child they know, may be a victim is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.