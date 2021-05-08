Las Cruces man suspected of sexually assaulting teen multiple times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested Friday and charged with 62 felony counts.

Johnny Pacheco, 48, was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he will initially be held without bond.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times over the last several years, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Pacheco was charged with 42 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of criminal solicitation. He also faces one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of battery.

LCPD investigators first learned of the allegations against Pacheco in December 2020. The alleged incidents started when the girl was 14 years old and lasted at least four years. The girl knew Pacheco through a relative.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews over the last several months and obtained a warrant for Pacheco’s arrest.

