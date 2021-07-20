Las Cruces man suspected of driving stolen vehicle arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

George Abbott Washington, 50, is charged with felony counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or revoked.

Investigators said shortly after midnight on Monday, July 19, a Las Cruces police officer spotted a gray Nissan Versa traveling well under the posted speed limit and weaving in and out of the lane of traffic. The vehicle came to a stop at 1815 Rentfrow Ave. When the vehicle came to a stop, a female passenger ran inside a nearby apartment, police said.

Washington was later identified as the driver of the Nissan, and was initially uncooperative with police. After he was taken into custody, officers learned the Nissan was reported stolen on July 9 from a local dealership.

According to investigators, Washington told police he knew the car was stolen but claimed his girlfriend is the one who reported it stolen. Police said Washington also did not know the last name of his girlfriend.

The woman who ran from the Nissan was interviewed by police. Police said she denied knowing the vehicle was stolen. She is not facing charges in this incident.

During a search incident to arrest, Las Cruces police found a baggie with white crystal-like substance in Washington’s shirt pocket. A presumptive field test indicated the substance was crystal methamphetamine.

Washington was arrested early Monday morning and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.



