Las Cruces man suspected of battery, attempted rape of massage parlor employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning after he was accused of beating a massage parlor employee and attempting to rape her.

Jermilo Juan Larkins is charged with one count each of aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm and attempted criminal sexual penetration. Both charges are third-degree felonies.

According to a police affidavit, the woman ran to L&L Auto Sales, located at the 1600 block of N. Main St., asking for help on Monday morning. She was reportedly bleeding from the mouth and had visible injuries to her arm and leg. Car lot employees said she was visibly distraught, was screaming and asked them to lock the door. She hid under a desk until police arrived.

The woman told police that a tall and heavy-set Black man entered the massage parlor that she worked at, located at the 1300 block of North Main Street. When she asked if he needed a massage, he began striking her in the face, causing her to bleed from the mouth. She said she thought he was trying to rob her, so she gave him money from the cash register.

He continued to beat her, according to court documents, and then stomped on her leg after she fell from the attack. That’s when she says he attempted to remove her shorts and panties. Although the man was unable to remove her clothing, he allegedly touched her genital area.

After failing to remove her shorts, the man gave up and laid down on a couch. She struggled to get off the floor but managed to run to the nearby car lot to ask for help.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where she was found to have a broken tibia on her right leg.

The parlor’s owner provided surveillance video, which verified the woman’s earlier statements.

Larkins later returned to the scene and was detained. He required medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital, where he was photographed and a cheek swab was taken for evidence.

He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and is initially being held without bond.



The investigating is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

