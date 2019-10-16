Las Cruces man struck by vehicle early Wednesday morning

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A 73-year-old Las Cruces man was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

The crash happened near the intersection of Telshor Boulevard and Claude Dove Drive around 8 a.m., Las Cruces police said.

Witnesses and firefighters cared for the victim until he was transported to a local hospital.

Police learned that a driver in a Toyota SUV was traveling south on Telshor and was turning left onto Claude Dove, but failed to yield to the pedestrian who was walking north and crossing Claude Dove at the intersection.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation.

The pedestrian’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.