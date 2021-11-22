Las Cruces man sentenced to 21 years after being found guilty of sexual assault of a minor

Courtesy of the Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 21 years after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

Jeremy Sandoval, 37, was found guilty by a Las Cruces jury and was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration and one count of second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor for an incident in 2012.

Sandoval was sentenced on Friday to 21 years by Third Judicial District Court judge, Douglas Driggers.

The convictions stem originally from a 2012 incident that the victim said she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather when he came home drunk. The victim was 8 years old at the time.

Her mother worked the graveyard shift and was not in the home at the time of the assault, the victim told investigators.

When members of the victim’s family became aware of the sexual assault, they reported the incident to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, who is now 17, disclosed the details of the rape during a Child Forensic ‘Safe House’ interview.

Law enforcement encourages victims and witnesses of any crime to call 911 in an emergency. Additional resources are available on the Doña Ana County website to report suspected crimes against children.

