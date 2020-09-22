Las Cruces man killed in Monday hit-and-run crash, another injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 43-year-old Las Cruces man and critically injured a second man near the intersection of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue on Monday night.

Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched around 8 p.m. Monday to a report of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle that fled from the area of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims. One of the victims, 43-year-old Jaime Valenciano, was pronounced dead on scene. A 60-year-old man was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital.

Traffic investigators believe both pedestrians were walking together and crossing Espina Street, heading west, when they were struck by a vehicle heading south on Espina.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrians fled from the area and was seen by a witness heading south on Espina toward University Avenue. The vehicle was described as a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information pertaining to the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.