Las Cruces man facing multiple charges being held without bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man charged with aggravated battery against a household member and other charges is now being held without bond in the Third District Court.



Jonathan Lamar Strickland, 25, is charged with 1 count of deprivation of property of household member, assault against a household member, battery against a household member, aggravated battery against a household member (no great bodily harm), 2 counts of abuse of a child, and resisting, evading or obstruction an officer (arrest).



Court officials said District Court Judge Richard Jaquez found Strickland to be dangerous, and that no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community.



Strickland will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Las Cruces Police Department officers were dispatched to a domestic situation that happened on N. Roadrunner Parkway. The victim told the officers that she had been in an altercation with her husband over a two-day period. He became angry with his wife at about 12 a.m. on March 10, becoming belligerent when she resisted. She left for work, and over a period of several hours amid texting, she met him in a parking lot.



The argument escalated when Strickland allegedly grabbed her car keys, cell phone and wallet out of her purse and hid them.

The victim grabbed her 1-year-old child and ran out of the door. She was able to walk to a nearby home and call the police, requesting a domestic stand-by.



During this type of incident, the officers can only interview the victim and attempt to assist the victim with access by speaking to the parties involved. Officers left after completing the stand-by.

LCPD officers later responded to a second 911 call made by neighbors that day, finding the same victim from the earlier incident who had been punched and was bleeding from her head. Her 1-year-old child had a deep gash, outside of the apartment.



Officers located Strickland barricaded inside the apartment with the newborn. Officers made an exigent entry into home, noting that Strickland had used an entertainment center to block the front door.



Officers forced entry into the master bedroom, finding the newborn unattended and face down on the bed amid loose blankets. Officers and emergency medical techs immediately attended to the infant, and Strickland was found hiding in the bathroom.



