Las Cruces man facing federal, state charges for impersonating a law enforcement officer

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a U.S. Marshal is now facing state charges in addition to federal charges for holding three people against their will.

The investigation began just after midnight on Sunday, September 29 when 38-year-old Aaron Tyler Stroud allegedly confronted three people who were inside a car on Mars Avenue, where Stroud lives.

Two of the people inside the vehicle got out of the car, where they began arguing. Court documents state the two were then approached by a man later identified as Stroud, who was pointing a gun at them and identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

Stroud allegedly told one of the victims he would shoot him if he didn’t comply with his demands court documents state. One of the victims and Stroud got into a physical confrontation where Stroud attempted to “handcuff” the man and then fired his handgun into the air.

Shortly after Stroud fired a round into the air, a Las Cruces police officer arrived. The LCPD officer questioned Stroud who identified himself as a U.S. Marshal who recently moved to Las Cruces. He also identified himself using the name of an actual deputy marshal who works out of El Paso. Stroud walked away from the scene as LCPD officers searched for a shell casing from the round Stroud allegedly fired into the air during his encounter with the three victims.

Upon further investigation, and after consulting with the U.S. Marshals Office, police determined Stroud was impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

Police believe Stroud has probably impersonated a peace officer on numerous other occasions and likely in his own neighborhood of Mars Avenue, Venus Street and near the Willow Brook Apartments. Anyone who may have encountered Stroud acting like a law enforcement officer is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Stroud was arrested Monday and is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.