EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced in a federal court in El Paso to five years in prison for receipt and distribution of a visual depiction involving sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday, June 8, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The attorney’s office states Robey Lynn Humphrey, 58, of Las Cruces received child sexual abuse material from other individuals on the internet in October of 2022. He was then arrested on Oct. 25, 2022, on a criminal complaint alleging Humphrey “coerced and enticed a minor via a

social messaging app,” according to the attorney’s office.

On Nov. 2, 2022, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Humphrey’s residence and seized four tablet computers, one of which that “revealed the illicit files,” the attorney’s office stated.

Humphrey has remained in federal custody since his arrest and was sentenced to five years on Thursday, June 8.

