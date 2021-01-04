Las Cruces man charged with carrying loaded gun into local Walmart

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man with a prior felony conviction is behind bars after authorities say he carried a loaded handgun into a local Walmart store on New Year’s Day.

Manuel Ramirez, 42, is charged with receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon. He also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

According to Las Cruces Police and court documents obtained by KTSM, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 1, a loss prevention officer at Walmart contacted an LCPD officer working security at the store located at 15550 S. Valley Drive to remove a customer with a previous trespassing order from the store.

The officer contacted Ramirez, who allegedly became nervous when advised he was not allowed to be on the property and was trespassing. Due to his nervous nature, the officer patted down Ramirez and found a loaded 9mm handgun loaded with 11 live rounds.

Ramirez was convicted of a felony within the last ten years and is prohibited from carrying any firearm. He was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.