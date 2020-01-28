Las Cruces man awaiting trial on assault charge arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man is behind bars facing a felony count of Aggravated Battery Against a Household member after he allegedly attempted to strangle his girlfriend Sunday.

Martin Lucero, 21, was charged after Las Cruces Police arrived at the residence he shares with his girlfriend sometime after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators learned Lucero and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that turned physical.

Lucero is accused of attempting to strangle the woman’s neck and placing his arm around her neck in an alleged effort to impede her breathing.

Responding investigators noted redness and abrasions to the woman’s neck.

At the time of Saturday’s incident, Lucero was out on bond awaiting trial for the May 3 assault of a woman. According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Lucero stands accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at the female victim while she was sitting in a vehicle. It is unknown if the woman involved in the May 3 incident is the same as the incident on Sunday.

Lucero was arrested and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Court records his trial for the May 2019 incident is set to begin March 17.