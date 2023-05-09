EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested and is being accused of voluntary manslaughter after police responded to a stabbing on Friday, May 6.

According to court documents, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Picacho Ave. last Friday at 1:43 a.m. in reference to a stabbing victim. The victim was identified as George Scott Suckow and he told police that a man named King stabbed him.

Paramedics and fire personnel dressed Suckow’s wound and placed him inside an ambulance where he would be transported to Mountain View Regional Medical Center. It was during the transport that Suckow became “disorderly and uncooperative and refused treatment,” according to court documents.

Suckow was let out of the ambulance after it pulled over on East Lohman Avenue and told officers that he was refusing to go to the hospital and refused to press charges, according to court documents. Officers then saw Suckow walk away westbound on Lohman and added that he “appeared to be coherent.”

Later that day, officers responded to the 700 block of Telshor Blvd. at around 6:56 a.m. in reference to a man who was reportedly laying in the middle of a parking lot and was not breathing. That man was later identified to be Suckow and did not have the bandage that was applied by paramedics, according to court documents.

King David Mungin Jr., 31, was located by police on West Picacho Avenue and was discovered that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Mungin was then placed under arrest and was transported to the Las Cruces Police Department. Police also discovered a blood trail on West Picacho Avenue.

Mungin later told police that he was being harassed by Suckow for about a month and was trying to get Mungin to fight him, according to court documents. Mungin then said on Friday, May 6, he was walking on West Picacho Avenue when he ran into Suckow.

According to court documents, Mungin said Suckow began to scream at him and told Suckow to leave him alone to which he did not. They then got into a physical altercation and “disengaged after a few minutes.”

Mungin said he then walked away from Suckow to which Suckow followed him and “continued to yell at him and stated that he would kill him,” according to court documents.

Mungin said they then engaged in a second physical altercation which is when he stabbed Suckow, according to court documents.

Mungin told police that after he stabbed Suckow, he told him to leave him alone which is when Suckow reportedly ran westbound on Picacho Ave, according to court documents.

Mungin is currently being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center and was charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter with no bond.