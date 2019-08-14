Las Cruces man allegedly throws rocks at, damages police vehicles

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is in jail for allegedly throwing several rocks at police officers, leaving two units damaged.

According to a news release, it happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the 1800 block of Madrid Avenue.

Police say Armando Rodriguez, 34, was allegedly trying to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend, who was granted a trespass card in July that forbids him from entering her home.

According to investigators, the woman told dispatchers that Rodriguez was gathering rocks outside her home in an attempt to break the windows.

Officials say an officer later drove up to the man before Rodriguez allegedly threw several rocks that hit the unit.

According to the release, the rocks damaged the vehicle’s door and shattered its window. A police K-9 was in the backseat at the time of the incident, but was not harmed.

Rodriguez also allegedly threw several more rocks that damaged a second police unit.

Investigators say the man then jumped a fence onto the grounds of Loma Heights Elementary School.

Officers surrounded Rodriguez, who police say was armed with a knife.

After several attempts at gaining compliance, SWAT officers used “less-lethal” munitions on Rodriguez. No shots were fired.

Rodriguez was taken into custody just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to online jail records, he is facing several charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer, criminal damage to property, and resisting or obstructing.

He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.