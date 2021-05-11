Las Cruces man accused of stabbing niece in face and neck while hallucinating

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man is accused of stabbing his 21-year-old niece multiple times on Monday, likely while hallucinating, police said.

Adam Alavarez, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony.

He is accused of stabbing his 21-year-old niece shortly before noon on Monday multiple times as she was lying on a sofa in an apartment at the 1000 block of S. Triviz Drive. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck.

Investigators said that Alavarez might have consumed some type of narcotic that caused him to hallucinate. He denied stabbing her, but then acknowledged putting the knife on a bedroom dresser after the stabbing.

The woman was initially transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center, but was then airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Alavarez was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.