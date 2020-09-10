Las Cruces man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A 57-year-old Las Cruces man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Las Cruces police arrested Carlos Prudencio Colorbio on Thursday. He has been charged with one second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Investigators first learned about the allegations on August 11, 2020.

According to LCPD, the alleged incidents took place between May and August 2019 when the girl was only 11 years old.

Investigators said the girl was staying with a cousin whose step-grandfather is Colorbio. The victim indicated to investigators that she also referred to Colorbio as “grandpa” even though they are not related.

Investigators learned that during the night, while the girl was asleep, Colorbio touched her inappropriately.

The girl told investigators she woke up and Colorbio stopped the contact and walked away. The girl did not disclose the incident to her mother until Aug. 10, 2020, authorities said.

Investigators learned that Colorbio spoke to a relative in August 2020 at which time he acknowledged the inappropriate contact.

Colorbio was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he will initially be held without bond.