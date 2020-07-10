Las Cruces man accused of severely beating his girlfriend and breaking her nose

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have arrested a man who is suspected of beating his girlfriend and breaking her nose.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Jesus Gonzalez, 36, got into an argument with his girlfriend inside of her vehicle on Thursday.

Investigators said the two were sitting in the vehicle near Gonzalez’s residence when he became upset with her. Gonzalez then allegedly punched the woman several times causing the broken nose, swelling to her face, and several bruises to her right arm.

Authorities said at some point during the incident, Gonzalez forced the woman to back seat but didn’t allow her to leave the vehicle. He then reportedly got into the driver’s seat then drove to the Village of Dona before returning back to his residence. Detectives also said that Gonzalez took away the woman’s cell phone in order to prevent her from calling for help.

The woman then reportedly got control of her phone and sent a text message to a friend asking for help. LCPD said the friend called 911 and police located Gonzalez and the woman near his residence.

Gonzalez has been charged with a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member and a misdemeanor count of interference with communications.

The woman was taken to a local emergency room. Her injuries were reportedly severe, but not life threatening.