Las Cruces man accused of pistol-whipping his father

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man is accused of pointing a handgun at several of his relatives and hitting his father on the head with the gun during a domestic disturbance Monday night.

Alfred L. Lopez, 30, is charged with five fourth-degree felonies including aggravated assault against a household member, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence. Lopez is also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery against a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

According to Las Cruces Police, they arrived at the 700 block of South Melendes Street around 9:20 p.m. Monday and immediately came into contact with Lopez, who allegedly had what appeared to be a handgun tucked into his waistband.

They say he refused to listen to their commands and was uncooperative with responding officers who eventually used “less-lethal force” in order to detain him.

After his arrest, officers learned that Lopez’s relatives were having a cookout when he allegedly became aggressive, yelling and cursing at family members. Witnesses told police that Lopez threatened to get a gun and shoot them.

According to officers, Lopez went into the house and returned with the handgun, which his father tried to wrestle away. Instead, he was struck on the head with the gun.

The weapon ended up being a pellet gun but resembled a real semi-automatic handgun according to LCPD.

Lopez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.