Las Cruces man accused of kidnapping and beating ex-girlfriend arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man wanted for the Aug. 20 kidnapping and beating of his ex-girlfriend was arrested on Thursday in El Paso.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, 25-year-old Jacob Gonzales is charged with one first-degree felony count of kidnapping, one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery against a household member and a misdemeanor count of interference with communication.

Gonzales’s cousin, 22-year-old Nathaniel Baca, was arrested last Monday for his part in the incident, after crashing a vehicle and leading officers on a brief foot chase near Delano Drive.

Police were dispatched to Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces at about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 20, where a 27-year-old woman was being treated for multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told investigators that Gonzales, her ex-boyfriend, and Baca, were armed with a rifle and handgun they used to threaten her, and then forced the woman into her own vehicle where she alleges she was beaten by Gonzales.

Baca drove them to an undeveloped area where the suspects forced the woman to remove her clothes and shoes, and then forced her into the vehicle’s trunk and drove to an unknown residence before returning to her home early Thursday morning. When the two suspects left her residence, the woman sought medical attention at the hospital.

Baca is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The charge is a second-degree felony. Baca was arrested about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Gonzales is expected to be extradited from El Paso to Las Cruces to face charges. Baca remains in custody at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Both suspects will initially be held without bond.