Las Cruces man accused of child abuse arrested

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man is facing felony charges after he allegedly attacked a teenager and choked an 8-year-old in November.

Johnny D. Fulton, 40, is charged with three counts of child abuse following a brief investigation.

On Saturday, November 28, Las Cruces Police learned of child abuse allegations made against Fulton. According to court documents, Fulton allegedly attacked a teenager in his home and attempted to break their laptop. The teen was able to flee the house to a family members’ home where police were called.

In a separate incident before Thanksgiving, Fulton is accused of choking an 8-year-old. Neither child was seriously injured in the incidents, but court documents indicate an ongoing pattern of abuse inside the home.

Las Cruces police detectives are continuing their investigation. Additional charges are possible.

Fulton was arrested Friday, Dec. 4, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.