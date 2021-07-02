Las Cruces man accused of burglarizing car dealership arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police arrested and charged a man suspected of breaking into and burglarizing a used car dealership on South Valley drive.



Justin Stuart Temple, 38, is charged with felony counts of Aggravated Burglary with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Breaking and Entering. Police said Temple is also charged with misdemeanor counts of Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass.



Las Cruces police were dispatched June 30 shortly before 9 a.m. to the report of a burglary in progress at Sunset Auto Center located on 935 S. Valley Dr. Police learned the owner of the business received a motion activation alert on his cell phone from a video security system, that indicated someone was inside the dealership.



When officers arrived, they learned that an employee had already arrived at the business and followed the suspect who fled toward Brown Rd. Police said the employee temporarily detained the suspect, identified as Temple, until officers arrived.



Investigators learned Temple entered the dealership through a side door and tampered with a motorcycle. Temple had previously been trespassed from the business, investigators also determined.



Police said Temple was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on June 30 and released the following day on his own recognizance.



