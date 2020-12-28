Las Cruces long-term living facility residents receive vaccine

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Two long term care facilities in Las Cruces were rolling up their sleeves Sunday morning as they began receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.
Several residents and staff at area Doña Ana County long-term care facilities were among the first in New Mexico to receive the vaccine. The population is identified as high risk and prioritized to receive the vaccine.
Thousands of residents and dozens of facilities received the shot, making the population stronger and able to fight the virus.
