Las Cruces libraries, recreation centers ordered to close

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — In order to comply with guidance from New Mexico Governor Michell Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health, officials with the City of Las Cruces is moving to close public libraries and recreation centers.

Most City-operated facilities are currently closed to the public including all museums, the Rio Grande Theater, Visit Las Cruces, and Las Cruces Convention Center.

Beginning Monday night, the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, and Munson Center and Sage Cafe library branches are also closed.

The library will provide some limited services by telephone, such as item renewal, library card sign-up, digital resource troubleshooting, and reference, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The library will waive all late fees and fines and will also be allowing unlimited renewals either online or on the phone. Books by Mail will also continue.

Important telephone numbers for Branigan Library include: 575/528-4000 for basic information, Books by Mail, Circulation, item renewal; 575/528-4005 for reference help; and for media help – or trouble-shooting digital services, call 575/528-4000 or 575/528-4012.

All City recreation centers are closed, as is the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, and Senior Center.

City parks remain open and restrooms at the parks are also open. The public is encouraged not to congregate in large groups at the park.

CLOSED