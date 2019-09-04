Las Cruces law enforcement say city is not immune to mass shooting in new podcast

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — In the wake of the mass shooting event at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, top Las Cruces law enforcement officials created a podcast to provide insight into how police train for these type of events.

LCPD Chief Patrick Gallagher and LCPD SWAT Commander Lt. Jeremy Story created the 16-minute podcast with the help of the City of Las Cruces Communications Office. They take a moment to recognize that Las Cruces is not immune to mass violence, citing the 1990 Bowling Alley Massacre in which seven Las Crucens were shot, four of them fatally.

The officials discuss ways in which LCPD would respond to a mass shooting and how the community should react in the new podcast called “Ask The…”

The debut video podcast also includes SWAT’s role in a mass shooting event, and what the public should do if caught in such a situation.

In the next episode that will be available Monday, Sept. 9, Dr. Karen Trujillo, the new interim superintendent at Las Cruces Public Schools, shares her vision for the school district, which she says puts students first.

The new video podcasts are available at https://askthe.podbean.com and

www.las-cruces.org/Podcast. It will also be available soon on iTunes and Google Play.