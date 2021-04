This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health and Walgreens Pharmacy are planning an indoor vaccination clinic at the New Mexico State University campus on Saturday.

Members of the public will be given vaccines in the Pan American Center and Pfizer doses will be available. Residents 16-years-old and older will be allowed to register on a state website.

The Saturday event is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.