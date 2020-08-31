Las Cruces home damaged in Saturday fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Las Cruces on Saturday night.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Las Cruces firefighters were called to a residential structure fire at the 5900 block of Norte Vista Drive, near Highway 70, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Flames were visible on the exterior of the home, and firefighters used two smaller hoses to fight the flames from outside the structure and from inside. The fire was deemed under control at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The home did not appear to be occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. However, the fire caused the home’s second-story balcony to collapse.

Most of the damage appeared to be to the home’s exterior and to the balcony.