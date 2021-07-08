Las Cruces grooming shop robbed, GoFundMe page created by employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces community members are coming together to help and support a grooming salon after it was robbed at the start of the Fourth of July weekend.



According to employees at Doggy Shop Grooming, the shop was robbed and ransacked the night of July 2.

After learning the news from the owners of the shop, a couple of employees decided to create a GoFundMe page to help recover financial losses from the robbery and help rebuild the small business.



Thousands of dollars worth of grooming supplies were stolen from the shop, according to the Lillian Haynar, a Doggy Shop groomer. That’s why she and her co-worker decided to step in and help the owners, Raul and Aleida.



Haynar said the goal of the GoFundMe was set at $1,000 and was met within 24 hours.

“I know that they definitely needed the money and it helped because they were able to install a security system, the doors had to be replaced because they were torn off the hinges and the door frames. I know they’ve already been doing work on it,” Haynar shared.



Haynar shared that a police report was filed July 3, and police believe that the attack was planned.



While working to recover and reopen the shop, Haynar added it’s been a reoccurring problem with other Las Cruces businesses being robbed. However, the support from the community has sparked faith for the shop moving forward.



“I think it’s just neat seeing everyone come together and see this collective of community members who want to help,” Haynar shared, “You see how other businesses have been helped and then also now I’m seeing how the business that I work at is being helped. It just comes full circle.”

Kobe, the shop dog

The GoFundMe is still open, and if you’re interested in donating to help the shop, click here.



