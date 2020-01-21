Las Cruces first responders to play basketball for cancer patients

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- Cancer Aid Resources & Education (CARE) is debuting the Heroes and Hoops to support local first responders of Las Cruces as they raise money for local cancer patients by playing basketball.

The event will take place at the Onate High School gym on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and will kick-off National Cancer Prevention month and CARE’s All Types of Cancer Awareness month, according to CARE.

The event will feature the men and women of the Las Cruces Fire Department, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police. According to CARE, the team that wins will get a trophy to display until next year’s competition.

Funds from this event will benefit eligible local cancer patients through the CARE Support Program that provides financial assistance such as, gas cards, payments for self-pay health insurance, utilities, rent or mortgage, and other non-medical assistance.

The event will feature vending booths and t-shirts will be available for purchase. For ticket information visit eventbrite.com.