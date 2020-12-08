Las Cruces firefighters respond to fire at chile processing plant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Firefighters with the Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire Monday at the Olam Spices and Vegetable processing plant on Amador Avenue.
According to LCFD, just before 3 p.m., Monday, Las Cruces fire and police responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the processing plant. All employees were safely evacuated and the fire, said to be on a conveying system, was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters stayed at the plant to help clear smoke.
The exact cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined.
This is the third time this year a fire has broken out at the plant. In September, LCFD was called out two times in one week to put out a fire. There were no injuries in either of those incidents.
