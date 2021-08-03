Las Cruces Fire Department lifts open burning restrictions on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department will lift restrictions on open burning that will be in effect on Wednesday, August 4th.



Officials said Las Cruces residents can obtain burn permits at seven of the fire stations within the city. The fire station at the Las Cruces International Airport does not issue burn permits. LCFD requires residents and businesses to follow all rules and regulations pertaining to open burning within the city.



According to LCFD, fire restrictions were enacted April 26th due to extreme drought conditions and lack of precipitation. The National Weather Service now indicates Las Cruces is no longer experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions.



LCFD may reinstate fire restrictions if climatic conditions, drought, fire danger or other factors present a fire threat to personal property or public safety. Las Cruces is still experiencing moderate drought as indicated by the U.S. Drought Monitor index and conditions will be closely monitored for safety of open burning.



Las Cruces residents are encouraged to utilize the City’s Green Grappler Service. Some Green Grappler Requirements include:

Ensure tree branches are less than 5-feet in length and 5-inches in diameter

Stack branches neatly at the curb.

Bag grass clippings and leaves in clear plastic bags so the Green Grappler driver can distinguish yard waste from trash.

Green waste is taken to the city’s Foothills Landfill where it is recycled into composted mulch. For more information on the Green Grappler Service, click here.



