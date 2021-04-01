Las Cruces Fire Department hazmat team responds to liquid hydrogen leak

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department deployed a hazmat team to depressurize a commercial vehicle with refrigerated liquid hydrogen after a leak was found.

The incident brought a halt to traffic just South of Las Cruces on Thursday afternoon, according to LCFD officials. The vehicle was traveling from California to Texas when a two-person crew noticed smoke appearing from the tanker trailer.

Drivers of the vehicle pulled-over on Interstate 10 heading East near the Interstate 25 interchange, according to officials. The vehicle was then escorted to a safe location South of the New Mexico State University main campus.

The vehicle remains in an isolated area and does not appear to pose an immediate threat to nearby residential areas, officials say.

Hazmat teams are in contact with the company and working to depressurize or release the gas from the tanker until it is safe enough to travel to El Paso.