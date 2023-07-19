EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Firefighters responded to a house fire on Arena Drive on Saturday, July 15, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5000 block of Arena Drive in Las Cruces.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke as well as intense heat. Fire officials contained the fire within minutes and prevented it from spreading to a neighboring home.

Fire crews quickly determined the fire originated on a second-floor balcony and then extended into the home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and damages estimates have yet to be determined, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.