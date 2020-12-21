Las Cruces father charged in alleged revenge killing

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A 71-year-old Las Cruces man is accused of murdering a teenager he believed was responsible for his son’s death earlier this year.

Santiago Rascon, 71, is charged with First Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the shooting death of 19-year-old Edgar Segovia this weekend.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the 4100 block of Broadview Road in Las Cruces. Police were dispatched to shots fired call and found Segovia in the driveway in front of a GMC truck suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Emergency responders attempted CPR on Segovia, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to court affidavits obtained by KTSM.

Court documents state that Rascon’s daughter called 911 after he arrived at her home, stating he’d killed someone.

During an interview, Rascon told investigators that his son Emilio died July 4, and he believed his son’s neighbors were responsible for Emilio’s death. Rascon told police that before his son’s death, his next door neighbors were constantly trying to get him in trouble by calling animal control, welfare checks, or the police on his son.

Court documents do not indicate Segovia had any direct involvement with Rascon’s son’s death.

He allegedly told police that he went to Broadview Road on the morning of the shooting to check on his grandchildren and their mother, but they were asleep. As he was leaving, he claimed he saw one of the neighbors take down his license plate, which made him mad and triggered him to seek revenge for his son’s death.

Rascon told police he drove to his house, got a .357 magnum handgun, and returned to the home on Broadview, shooting Segovia as he sat inside his truck. After the shooting, Rascon drove to his daughter and ex-wife’s home and disposed of ammunition in a trash can.

Rascon is being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.