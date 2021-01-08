Las Cruces family needs help rebuilding home after a devastating fire

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces family is reaching out for help after losing their home in a fire New Year’s Eve.

The Venable family says a spark in a space heater ignited their home early New Year’s Eve. Three people were inside at the time, one of them requiring special needs. Fortunately, they were not injured in the fire. However, the family says they lost many things that are irreplaceable for them.

The family’s son says it will take six months to a year to rebuild the 1940s home to code and fund all of the damages.

“Emotionally just devastating, that first panic mode sets in where you’re trying to get the fire and after that getting everyone out of the house and getting the first responders here its chaos, panic,” said Donald Venable.

The family says they’ve helped others through their GoFundMe account through the years and never expected to be asking for help. They say anything helps. You can donate to the family by CLICKING HERE.