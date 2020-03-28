Las Cruces Episcopal Church ready to serve ‘Eucharist to Go’

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic-Church-Cross-highRe-jpg_20150504184432-159532

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — For thousands of church-goers across the Borderland, the Lenten season is a special time to reconnect with their faith. In these uncertain times, many have had to find new ways to practice their faith in the absence of traditional Mass or church service.

In Las Cruces, St. James Episcopal Church found a unique way to serve its parishioners and the community as a whole beginning this Sunday with a drive-thru “Eucharist to Go” service. The church will serve Communion to individuals who come through their drive-thru on Sunday morning and Wednesday evening.

The event is open to the public and those who are taking part must follow the directions of volunteers and clergy and stay inside their cars during the Communion service.

St. James Episcopal will begin offering the service this Sunday, the Fifth Sunday in Lent, and will continue through Palm Sunday and Easter, until further notice.

Eucharist will be served Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church located at 102 St. James Street, Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Hit-n-run driver who killed child sought two years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit-n-run driver who killed child sought two years later"

Juarez pharmacist: U.S. citizens and residents can still come for health care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez pharmacist: U.S. citizens and residents can still come for health care"

Juarez merchants shut doors as visitors grow scarce

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez merchants shut doors as visitors grow scarce"

Austin company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Austin company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks"

Speedy's pizza vandalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Speedy's pizza vandalized"

UTEP players displaced by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP players displaced by COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link