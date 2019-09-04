Las Cruces duplex fire contained to garage

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters were able to put out a garage fire Monday before it spread to the attached duplex.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ash Avenue when Las Cruces Fire was dispatched to reports of a duplex fire. Upon arrival, they discovered the garage of the small duplex was engulfed.

Firefighters made access to the garage and quickly put the fire out. It was limited to the garage and didn’t cause any damage to the rest of the duplex. It is unknown what caused the fire and a damage estimate is not yet available.