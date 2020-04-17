Las Cruces duplex catches fire, displaces two families

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Two families have been displaced after the duplex they share caught on fire Friday morning in Las Cruces.

The fire happened at about 4:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of La Fonda Drive. As Las Cruces Fire Department firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Residents were evacuated and the fire was discovered to be coming from one of the bathrooms in one of the apartments. The fire spread to a nearby bedroom in the next apartment, a release from the fire department said.

The fire was put out by 5:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported, however both apartments had fire, smoke and water damage. The estimated damage has not been calculated and the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The American Red Cross is helping both families who will be displaced until repairs are made.

