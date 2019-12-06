Las Cruces drivers can expect big changes on I-25 University come 2020

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Early Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking for the new I -25 University project.

The project will be an 18- month long process that will cost more than $33 million and will affect the West portion of University Ave.

NM DOT explained to KTSM the goal is to replace the aging University bridge over I-25 and include roundabouts in the Pan American area.

“Replacing the bridges allow for pedestrian and bicycle access from the Eastside of the interstate to the Westside, so it’s basically providing some continuity as well as some alternative modes of transportation,” said Trent Doolittle, and engineer with NM DOT.

The roundabouts that are meant to run under the bridge near the Pan American Center, will be used to ease the flow of heavy traffic caused by events held at NMSU.

NM DOT told KTSM, they will not be working on the project during big events at the Pan American.

“We’ve been coordinating with NMSU… for instance graduations, we have in the contract that our contractor won’t work those days so we can allow as much access as we can for people going in and out,” Doolittle said.

For more information on the I-25 University project, you can visit http://www.i25-university.com/.