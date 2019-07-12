Las Cruces drivers beware, you will get a ticket for these violations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Codes Enforcement is looking out for vehicles that either blocking sidewalks or parked against traffic.

A news release from the City of Las Cruces said that both violations carry a maximum fine of $82 and code enforcement officials have already been giving warning to motorists. Soon they will issue tickets.

“Las Cruces Codes Enforcement has received several complaints of parked vehicles blocking sidewalks or parking against traffic,” the release said.

Curbside parking should always face the same direction of traffic and parking should not block any portion of the sidewalk, the release said.