Las Cruces driver charged for fatal hit-and-run leaving one pedestrian dead

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- 34-year-old Las Cruces driver faces felony charges after a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead.

Daniel R. Aranda, of Las Cruces, is charged with a third-degree felony count of unknowingly leaving the scene of an accident that caused great bodily harm or death. Aranda is also charged with a misdemeanor for failing to give information or render aid, according to police.

Officials say the hit-and-run crash happened before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, near the 1400 block of north Solano Drive.

According to police records, Jose Alberto Carrillo,58, was walking across Solano Dr., from west to east, when he was first struck by a black pickup truck.

Witnesses told police Carrilo was then hit by a silver car, and both vehicles fled without stopping.

The following day, after learning the pedestrian died from his injuries, Aranda called the police and indicated he was the driver of the 2002 black GMC single-cap pickup that struck Carrilo, police said.

According to LCPD Traffic investigators, Aranda briefly stopped after he struck Carrillo, but did not exit his vehicle or render aid. Instead, Aranda drove to a friend’s house where he left his truck and called his girlfriend to pick him up.

Investigators say a 78-year-old woman was identified as the driver of the second vehicle and indicated she did not stop because she believed her vehicle had struck a box on the roadway. No charges were made against her.