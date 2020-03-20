Breaking News
Dona Ana County man tests positive for COVID-19

Las Cruces drive-thru screening ends after couple hours, returning Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The drive-thru COVID-19 screening in Las Cruces lasted only a couple of hours before shutting down on Friday.

But it will be returning Monday and city officials want to make sure the public is ready.

The screening will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last, Monday at the Burrell College of Medicine parking lot, 3501 Arrowhead Dr.

Priority will go to people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms: fever, cough or shortness or breath. And anyone who has traveled from Europe, China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Seattle, New York, San Francisco and Portland.

“It is critical to know before attending these screenings that those without symptoms of COVID-19 infection do not need testing for COVID-19,” a city news release said. “We are currently in allergy season, and having allergy symptoms such as sneezing, and itchy eyes, nose or throat is not an indication for testing.”

Officials ask you have no more than two people per vehicle.

