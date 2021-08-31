Las Cruces doggie daycare owner arrested for animal cruelty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces doggie daycare owner was arrested for animal cruelty on Friday.

April Nastasi, owner of April’s K9-1-1 Academy, was reported to authorities by Graciela Rodriguez, who sent her dog, Thor, to daycare this summer when a tree hit her house. On his first night there, she said Nastasi told her he was in a fight with another dog and was badly injured.

Natasi is accused of not getting the dog treatment for his wounds.

Animal Welfare officers for Dona Ana Country say, as a result, the dog underwent multiple surgeries. They also discovered Natasi does not have a permit to board animals.

