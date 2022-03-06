EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dry Point Distillery in Las Cruces is no stranger to helping others. They’ve helped their community when then needed them most, and now they’ve decided to help those overseas in Ukraine.

Tamera Mendes is the bar manager at Dry Point and she was the creative mind behind wanting to create a cocktail that would benefit those who need it.

After getting the approval from her boss, the Ukrainian cocktail was made.

Wanting to create something for their customers they also were able to come up with a creative name for the drink, which combines Ukrainian, with a bit of a border twist.

“Of course we wanted something that was going to stand out,” said Mendes “something we can’t say here in the bar so I figured something in Ukrainian.”

Part of the proceeds from the drink purchases will be going to the Global Empowerment Mission.

The group’s mission is to provide necessities to refugees like food, blankets and tickets out of the country.

Mendes was happy to be able to help in any way that she and the business can, even if it seems small.

“Just to do something you know rather than just watch it on tv or anything we just wanted to do even if its small we at least wanted to get the whole community together.”

