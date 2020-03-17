Las Cruces Diocese suspends Mass, including weddings and funerals

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Bishop Baldacchino announced Monday the Diocese would be suspending public celebration of Mass including weddings and funerals until further notice.

All parish events such as baptism, marriage preparation classes, and group meetings are also suspended.

The Las Cruces Pastoral Center is transitioning to a limited-service operation. The Center will be operating with minimal staff on-site and some employees of the diocese will be working remotely. The doors of the center will be locked, however, personnel will still be accessible by phone and email. This allows for social distancing while minimizing foot traffic in the building.

The Diocese is urging parishioners to pray individually or as a family, with the Liturgy of the Hours, reading scripture, reciting the Rosary, and other means of faithful practice. Spiritual resources, including a Family Home Celebration During Suspension of Mass, are posted on the diocesan homepage.

As of Monday evening, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso is “in the process of weighing options on next steps for the well being” of parishioners, employees, and clergy. Catholics in El Paso are encouraged to download the MyParish app by texting app 88202 so that they can stay up to date on the latest decisions in the coming days from The Diocese of El Paso.