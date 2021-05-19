Las Cruces Crime Stoppers searching for armed suspect who robbed Las Cruces Dollar Tree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who robbed a Las Cruces Dollar Tree on Saturday while armed with a gun.

About 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Dollar Tree at 1701 E. University Ave., where a suspecte allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to threaten at least one employee before fleeing with cash from the store’s register.

Police said the man was last seen heading north toward the Country Crest Apartments near the corner of Locust Street and Wyoming Avenue. He is described as a young Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 5-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white hoodie with a stripe across the chest and left arm.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

