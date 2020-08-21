Las Cruces Crime Stoppers offers reward in Armed Robbery case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are searching for two young men accused of robbing a 17-year-old boy.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, it happened Thursday, August 13, at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his car on the 200 block of south Nevarez Street when two men approached him in a black vehicle.

Authorities said one of the men exited the black vehicle and used a firearm to threaten the 17-year-old and demanded that the teenager ext his vehicle.

The victim was ordered to lie down on the ground where he was struck by one of the suspects, police said.

Investigators said the suspect robbed the teen and then took off in the black.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Both suspects were described as Hispanics in their late teens or early 20s. Police were able to obtain images of the suspects, and their vehicle, from a nearby surveillance camera.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspects.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

People can also call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.