Las Cruces couples tie the knot at 'Romance at the Rotunda' Valentine's Day event .

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) — Many couples in Las Cruces tied the knot this Valentine’s Day, without spending a cent at the Dona Ana County Courthouse’s event ‘Romance in the Rotunda’.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend 200 dollars this Valentine’s Day, however by Friday, 11 a.m., 12 couples said their “I do’s” at the DA Courthouse for free.

“We don’t often think of government as something that goes with celebratory events, but this is something that we want to highlight that our office actually does — marriage certificates, you know we’re part of a huge milestone in their life so we wanted to highlight it today,” said Dr. Amanda Lopez Askin, the Dona Ana County Clerk.

Dr. Lopez explained, this is the counties way of honoring couples this Holiday.

“Generally we have very busy fridays with marrige licences so to punctuate valentines day we decided to call it romance in the rotunda and have areas where people can get married just like this one,” said Lopez.

Newlyweds told KTSM, the holiday was perfect to say I do.

“Its a beautiful day outside, its the day of love its amazing the perfect day yes,” said Aleysia Wiedme.

The Dona Ana County Clerk tells KTSM this year was even busier than the last and she said for the upcoming years they’re going to continue to offer these ceremonies.